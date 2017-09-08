Hinds beats Itawamba for 1st win under Larry Williams - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds beats Itawamba for 1st win under Larry Williams

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Hinds was washed out in the season opener thanks to remnants of Hurricane Harvey. Nice and dry Thursday night as the Eagles faced Itawamba.

Tylan Morton had 4 touchdown passes as Hinds won 35-31. It was the first victory under new head coach Larry Williams.

MACJC Scoreboard - Week 2

#2 East Mississippi 49, Gulf Coast 10
#5 Northwest 34, Pearl River 21
#9 Holmes 67, Southwest 34
East Central 27, #16 Northeast 20 (F / 2OT)
#17 Co-Lin 34, Coahoma 6
Hinds 35, Itawamba 31
Jones County 51, Delta 10

