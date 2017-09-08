Hinds beats Itawamba for 1st win under Larry Williams

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Hinds was washed out in the season opener thanks to remnants of Hurricane Harvey. Nice and dry Thursday night as the Eagles faced Itawamba.
Tylan Morton had 4 touchdown passes as Hinds won 35-31. It was the first victory under new head coach Larry Williams.
Highlights above.
MACJC Scoreboard - Week 2
#2 East Mississippi 49, Gulf Coast 10
#5 Northwest 34, Pearl River 21
#9 Holmes 67, Southwest 34
East Central 27, #16 Northeast 20 (F / 2OT)
#17 Co-Lin 34, Coahoma 6
Hinds 35, Itawamba 31
Jones County 51, Delta 10

