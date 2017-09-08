Chickasaw County authorities looking for help on cold case

What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.More >>
Deadly and destructive Hurricane Irma, though weakened overnight, is still a powerful and dangerous Category 4 storm, as it moves through the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Friday morning.More >>
