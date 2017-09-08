Chickasaw County authorities looking for help on cold case

Police need your help solving a cold case out of Houston, Mississippi. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents and Chickasaw Sheriff's deputies are looking for information in the murder of 42-year-old Tammy Townsend.

She was last seen December 16 of last year in Houston. Her body was discovered nearby in the Tombigbee National Forest nearly a month later.

If you have any information about this case, call M-B-I in Starkville at 662-323-5314 or the Chickasaw Sheriff's Department at 662-456-2339.

