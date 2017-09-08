More bones found in Tishomingo Co. near where woman's skull was found

More bones have been found in Tishomingo County near the location where a missing woman's skull was found.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty tells WTVA in Tupelo more bones were found on County Road 247. However, investigators are unsure if these bones are human or animal.

Police made a positive ID on the skull found in a yard on the same road on August 31.

Investigators were able to confirm the skull belonged to Susie Rena Lanier through dental records. Lanier was reported missing back in June.

Daugherty says investigators will continue their search Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

