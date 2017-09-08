Skull found in Tishomingo County identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Skull found in Tishomingo County identified

Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
TISHOMINGO COUNTY (Mississippi News Now) -

Police have made a positive ID on a skull found in a yard in Tishomingo County. Susie Lanier was reported missing back in June.

Investigators have been able to confirm the skull belonged to the woman through dental records.

We're told officers are still searching the area for more evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.  

