Building engulfed in flames in north Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Building engulfed in flames in north Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON METRO AREA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A building caught fire in north Jackson overnight on Friday.

The building appears to be a total loss as firefighters work to put out the flames.

Witnesses on scene say this was a business under renovation. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly