JPD: Bomb threat over at Jackson apartment complex

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police were called about a bomb threat at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

According to Commander Tyree with Jackson police, the call came in around 5:25 a.m.

An anonymous male caller said there was a possible bomb at the apartment complex then the phone went dead.

Jackson police and Jackson firefighters responded and blocked off the entire complex.

They spent two hours searching but nothing suspicious was found.

This incident is still under investigation.

Police are trying to find information on the caller. 

