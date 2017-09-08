JPD: Bomb threat over at Jackson apartment complex

Jackson police were called about a bomb threat at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

According to Commander Tyree with Jackson police, the call came in around 5:25 a.m.

An anonymous male caller said there was a possible bomb at the apartment complex then the phone went dead.

Jackson police and Jackson firefighters responded and blocked off the entire complex.

They spent two hours searching but nothing suspicious was found.

JPD/JFD on the scene of a bomb threat, 386 Raymond Rd., Village Apartments. Search is underway. No further info at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 8, 2017

This incident is still under investigation.

Police are trying to find information on the caller.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.