Boater saved from water after 14 hours in Reservoir

A man was rescued from the Ross Barnett Reservoir Friday morning after his fishing boat capsized last night around 9 p.m.

Chief Waggoner with Reservoir Patrol said he got a call around 11 a.m. about a capsized boat in the area. Authorities started checking landings and shorelines for the boat owner.

Another boater on the water came upon the capsized boat owner wearing a life vest this morning, and rescued him.

Authorities believe the boat capsized Thursday night around 9 p.m. The man was in a fishing boat, he told police that he thinks he struck something that caused the boat to flip.

The victim is awake and alert but is suffering right now from hyperthermia.

He was sent to the hospital in an ambulance.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.