Two arrested in Raymond home invasion

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials said deputies along with Raymond police apprehended two suspects involved with a home invasion robbery Thursday night.

Deputies received a 911 call just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday night from a homeowner on Wright Rd. west of Raymond.

A masked man armed with a hammer came into the Traweek home on Wright Rd.

The homeowner was allegedly assaulted with a hammer during the robbery. The homeowner grabbed a gun and shots were fired but nobody was struck by the bullets.

Raymond Police and Hinds County Deputies apprehended the suspects near the intersection of Wright Rd. and Hwy 18.

35-year-old Terrence Evans of Raymond and 30-year-old Cleotha Harvey of Terry are being held at the Raymond Detention Center on numerous charges to include, house burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.

Major Pete Luke said, “This type of night time home invasion is uncommon in the unincorporated areas of the county”. “We are pleased to have these suspects in custody and off the streets”.

