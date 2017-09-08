Hinds WR Stephen Guidry commits to Mississippi State

The top JUCO wide receiver in the nation is thinking more maroon. Stephen Guidry verballed with Mississippi State this morning. The Hinds Eagle originally committed to LSU back in December.

Guidry led Hinds last season with 30 catches for 547 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. He had a solid 2017 opener last night: 4 catches for 49 yards and a TD as Hinds beat Itawamba 35-31.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!! Make that 4 TD passes for Tylan Morton! John Hightower with his 2nd receiving TD of the night! 28-10 ?? pic.twitter.com/zm7sjXA98k — Hinds CC Football (@HindsCC_FB) September 8, 2017

247 Sports ranks Guidry as the #2 overall recruit and the #1 WR in their 2018 national junior college rankings.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.