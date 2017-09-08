McComb Police seek assistance identifying two shoplifting suspects

The McComb Police Department is currently seeking the identity of two suspects who allegedly stole from a business.

McComb Police Detective Vickie Carter says a woman went into the Hobby Lobby and shoplifted on two different occasions.

Officials say during one visit to Hobby Lobby the woman was accompanied by a man.

Anyone that can identify or give the whereabouts of the two suspect should contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033

