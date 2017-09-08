Rankin Sheriff’s Deputies arrest suspect for sale of meth in Pearl

On September 8, 2017 the Rankin County Sheriff's Street Narcotics Unit conducted a “buy/bust” operation on Pearson Road in Pearl. During the undercover operation, narcotics investigators negotiated the purchase of one-half ounce of methamphetamine ice.

The suspect, Pamela McGriff, met undercover deputies in the parking lot of a business on Pearson Road with intent of delivering the half ounce of methamphetamine in exchange for $300.00. When McGriff arrived at the location with the drugs and made the exchange, deputies immediately moved in and arrested her without incident.

McGriff will appear before Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Court Judge Ken McDaniel on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

Authorities ask that you please report any drug activity to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480 or contact Crimestoppers.

