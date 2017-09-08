Week 4 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 4 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

A 4A vs. 2A matchup is our Game of the Week. 3-0 Scott Central travels to 3-0 Florence. We profiled the Rebels and Eagles as they prepare to face off.

A big metro rivalry renews as St. Andrew's faces St. Joseph in the Holy War. Plus we'll profile undefeated Pelahatchie and new head coach Sam Williams.

We'll try to bring a total of 12 games your way.

The End Zone - Week 4 highlights

Scott Central at Florence (Game of the Week)

Tupelo at Brandon

Clinton at Germantown

Provine vs. Lanier

Pearl vs. Parkway (LA) (Battle on The Border - Shreveport)

Warren Central vs. Neville (LA)

Forest at Ridgeland

Callaway at Hazlehurst

St. Joseph at St. Andrew's

Pillow Academy at Jackson Prep

Northeast Lauderdale at Jackson Academy

Hartfield Academy at MRA



If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1, Lanier in Week 2, and Pelahatchie in Week 3.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

