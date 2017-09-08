WWII vet heads to Washington on Honor Flight

Before WWII vet Eddie Hargro left for that honor flight they gathered in front of the Cowboy Maloney's in Jackson where they were escorted by the American Legion motorcycle riders.

"I'm kind of excited but not too excited," said Hargro. "But I'm happy that I had this chance where a lot of them didn't have the chance that I have."

Hargro and his wife will spend the next few days visiting the World War II Memorial and other memorials in Washington D.C.

"I'm excited to see all the people turned out to honor my husband," said Mrs. Hargro. "We are excited he is recognized."

Hargro says he's looking forward to the journey to D-C and spending time with other vets.

