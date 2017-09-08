Salvation Army of AL, LA , MS team up to help residents affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma

The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi is working to help residents affected by Harvey in Texas as well as evacuees leaving Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Currently, 12 mobile feeding trucks or canteens with staff are working to provide food, drinks, snacks and emotional and spiritual care in several parts of Texas.

As of Friday evening, The Salvation Army in Dothan and Selma, Alabama will be supporting shelters through food service for Florida residents leaving their homes in front of Irma.

“This is an unprecedented month with two major hurricanes expected to make landfall,” said Terry Lightheart. Emergency/Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. “This is an all hands-on deck situation for equipment and personnel from across the South and nation. This division will be providing both equipment and personnel to Texas and in Florida.”

The ALM Division is expected to send specialized equipment to Florida following Hurricane Irma including a communication trailer designed to aid communication with the storm potentially knocking out power, cell service and wireless internet.

“Communication is vital so we can help the most residents. This trailer allows us to keep the lines of communication open with our personnel so we can meet the needs of those affected by the storm,” said Lightheart.

The Salvation Army will also provide food, emotional and spiritual care, and comfort kits to areas affected the most following the storm.

“This is our most vital service and what people expect when they see the shield on our trucks. To get into the most devastated areas with food, drinks and a simple conversation means a great deal to those who have lost so much during these terrible storms,” said Lightheart.



How People Can Help

The best way to help after a disaster is to make a financial donation. Monetary contributions also support local economies and ensure that businesses can operate when relief supplies diminish.

Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate By Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail Checks to:

The Salvation Army PO Box 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301

Please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks.

Text to Give: Text STORM to 51555

