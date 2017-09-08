E. coli found in Yazoo City water, entire city under boil water notice

There is a water crisis in Yazoo City where residents are scrambling to find clean drinking water.

The entire city of Yazoo City is under a boil water notice after water samples tested positive for E. coli and coliform.

It's affecting more than 11,500 customers.

At UBon's Barbeque on Jerry Clower Blvd. in Yazoo City the boil water notice forced management to come in at least two hours earlier to purchase cases of bottled water.

Some of it will be used for customers, other cases will be boiled to prep the kitchen and restaurant for the day.

UBon's manager Debra Winters is taking all precautions at the popular BBQ spot after Thursday's notice from the State Health Department of E. coli in the water.

Fridays are usually packed at lunch, but not today.

And hundreds of dollars have been spent on the state mandated measures needed to remain open, especially for the weekend crowd.

"E. coli and how about if it lasts more than a day or two," said Winters. "They didn't tell us what happened, how it happened".

The Yazoo City Public Service Commission Manager Jimmy Wever said E. coli and coliform were found in two of 10 routine samples.

He said they really don't know the cause, but it's possible a water line repair made on the north side of town could be the cause.

"Last month one of the 10 samples came back and we re-sampled, even had an assessment by the health department and the results were OK. The water was OK," said Wever.

In the meantime, the city is flushing water lines and submitting daily water samples from 12 sites to the State Health Department.

Eugene Perrine of Vicksburg is a regular UBon's customer and recently went through a long water outage in his hometown.

Friday he was ordering catfish and a bottled water for lunch.

"I'm just glad they're open," said Perrine. "I picked up water in Jackson and brought it to Vicksburg for my own use. That way I didn't have to fight the system".

It takes two days of consecutive clear samples before a boil water notice is lifted.

According to water management officials this is the first citywide boil water notice in more than 30 years.

