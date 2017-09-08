JPD officer investigated for slapping teen

A Jackson police officer is now under investigation, accused of assaulting a teen during an arrest.

The Jackson police department's internal affairs division is investigating the officers actions caught on a Facebook video.

The officer is seen slapping an 18- year-old while making an arrest on Cohea Street Wednesday. The teen and the officer exchange some heated words.

Police Chief Lee Vance says he's reviewed the video, and is now awaiting the outcome of an investigation, into the officer.

Chief Lee Vance said, "I think it's pretty clear that we can say at this point that this officer striking this individual was not something we condone in our police department."

The teen's father, Jason White Sr. says he's appalled at the officers actions. In fact he says he had run-ins with the same officer back in the 90's, and wants him off the force.

Jason White Sr., the father of the teen said, "If you have a person in custody already, why are you harassing my son? You're not out there for him period, and you smack, put your hands on him? You're dead wrong and you need to be fired."

This isn't the first time the same officer has been investigated for questionable behavior on patrol.

Another video taken from the 2013 St. Paddy's Day parade, posted to Youtube, shows the officer, striking a man in the back, with a baton.

Chief Vance says that happened under another administration, and the officer was not disciplined.

"We do not condone abusing people, we do not condone police brutality," Vance said.

Jason White says his son was arrested, but not charged, and was released. He is now seeking legal counsel, while the officer remains on the job, but could face disciplinary action from the department, which does not rule out, firing.

