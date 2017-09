Week 2 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every game this weekend involving Mississippi teams

Week 2 - Saturday, September 9th

SEC

11:00am: Ole Miss vs. UT Martin

- TV: SEC Network Alternate Channel

- Online: ESPN3.com

6:30pm: Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech

- TV: CBS Sports Network

- Online: http://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbssportsnetwork/

USM

6:00pm: Southern Miss vs. Southern

- Online: https://watchstadium.com/live/94125

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StadiumCollegeFootball/

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/WatchStadium

SWAC

6:00pm: Jackson State vs. #23 Tennessee State (Southern Heritage Classic)

- TV: FOX Sports Southeast (tape delay 9:30pm)

- Online: https://www.foxsportsgo.com/program/255689/tennessee-state-at-jackson-state

6:00pm: Mississippi Valley at Southern Illinois

- Online: ESPN3.com

D2

2:00pm: Delta State vs. Chowan

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/dsu/

6:00pm: Mississippi College at Southwest Baptist

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/mc/

D3

2:00pm: Millsaps at Texas Wesleyan

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/ramsports/

Belhaven - BYE WEEK



