Peaceful protest defending DACA held in downtown Jackson

Mississippians are not staying silent on President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

Brenda Ramirez has lived in the United States for nearly 10 years. Now 18, she's reeling from the possibility of having to leave the only place she's ever called home.



"This is something that's really hurtful for us," said Ramirez.



Ramirez reluctantly spoke to the crowd of protesters gathered outside the federal building in downtown Jackson.



"I want to get in the Navy and be a nurse after that and do my college and all that," added Ramirez. "Him doing that to us can ruin a lot of people's dreams."



The group marched the block from Senator Thad Cochran's office building. They're hoping Congress will take action in the six months the President has given them.



"Say it loud," chanted the group. "Say it clear. Immigrants are welcome here."



Susana Solis hopes that chant rings true in the coming months. But she's unsure.



"Be able to get out in the streets without worrying if we're going to get deported," said Solis who is a DACA recipient.



She's been in Mississippi for 16 years.



"I was able to graduate high school," explained Solis. "I'm able now to go to a community college. But I'm just stuck between being able and not being able to do something now."



Solis was planning to renew her permit for a third time. But isn't sure what the status of that will now be.



While most of these protestors aren't dreamers, they're standing in defense of DACA.



"As a citizen here in the United States regardless of my race or color, an injustice for one is an injustice to all," said Morton High School teacher Dax Fairchild. "We can't stand for families to be split up."



Those in attendance say the ultimate goal is to get a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

