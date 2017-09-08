Ridgeland officer involved in crash

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says a RPD motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Friday evening.

Chief Neal said officials were notified about the crash, which happened near the intersection of Old Canton Rd. and Rice Rd., around 6 p.m.

Officials say the male officer was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Neal says the officer was on duty and riding his police issued motorcycle at the time of crash.

We're told no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

