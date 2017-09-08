Ridgeland officer involved in crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ridgeland officer involved in crash

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says a RPD motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Friday evening.

Chief Neal said officials were notified about the crash, which happened near the intersection of Old Canton Rd. and Rice Rd., around 6 p.m.   

Officials say the male officer was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Neal says the officer was on duty and riding his police issued motorcycle at the time of crash.

We're told no other vehicles were involved in the crash.  

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly