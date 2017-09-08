One dead in Madison County two-car accident

MHP Corporal Eric Henry says one person died Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Madison County.

Henry said around 5:38 p.m. MHP responded to MS 43 at Endris Rd. to a two-vehicle crash involving a Mazda SUV and Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota,52-year-old Randle Moore of Canton, died at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations show that the Mazda was traveling southbound on MS 43 and the Toyota was northbound on MS 43, making a left turn into a private driveway.

The Toyota was struck in the passenger side. The driver of the Mazda was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

