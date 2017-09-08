Some Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Irma have evacuated to Jackson

Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Irma have evacuated to Jackson and hotels have filled up fast, if not already full. One family who talked to 3 on your side made the drive to the capital city from Florida.

"Tired, ugh tired," said Gissel Perez.



In the path of Hurricane Irma, it has been a long journey for the Perez family. Forced to pack up as much as they could and evacuate from Palm Beach County, Florida, Gissel Perez said the traffic leaving the sunshine state was a nightmare.



"It took us like a day and about five hours," said Perez.



As anxiety built up not knowing where they would end up and frantically searching for a safe spot to wait out the storm, the family was able to snag a vacant room at Jackson's Cabot Lodge.

"It's complicated, said Perez. "Long story short, we had to evacuate a hotel we booked first in Clearwater and then we had to drive from there to here."



"We are expecting more and more people to be coming in from out of town beginning this weekend and into next week," said James McLeod.



While some hotels still have vacancies, that's not the case for others. The Westin Jackson has maxed out its reservations, for now, due to Irma evacuees. General Manager Mike Burton said his team is aware this is a difficult time for Florida customers as they fear devastation and destruction in the coming hours.



"We are just humbled and want to provide individuals a safe place," said Burton. "We want them to feel as though they are a part of our family and we are welcoming them with open arms."



"All the damage is going to happen." added Perez.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.