Jackson Prep cruises past Pillow 49-0 on homecoming

Jackson Prep cruises past Pillow 49-0 on homecoming

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A whole bunch of Jackson Prep alums went home happy on homecoming. Chance Lovertich had 4 passing touchdowns, Jerrion Ealy two scores on the ground as the Patriots beat Pillow Academy 49-0.

Maddox Henry had the highlight of the night with a one-handed interception.

Watch highlights above.

