Hayden Brice has 99 yard pick six as St. Joseph beats St. Andrew's

St. Andrew's was one yard away from tying the Holy War in the 2nd quarter. But Hayden Brice had other ideas.

The St. Joseph CB intercepted the Saint QB and headed back 99 yards for a Bruin touchdown. St Joe won 29-7 for their 3rd straight victory in the rivalry also known as the Secular Skirmish.

Watch the pick-six above.

