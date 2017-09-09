Woman arrested on I-20 with approximately 30 pounds of cocaine

One woman was arrested Friday after a traffic stop, by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, revealed approximately 30 pounds of cocaine in her possession.

Officials say Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputy William Lindley conducted a traffic stop in Rankin County on I-20 of a car for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop the deputy began to suspect the vehicle was carrying drugs and/or contraband. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in a compartment of the vehicle.

The owner of the car, Griselda Albarran, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Authorities say she was transported to the Rankin County jail.

No bond has been set at this time.

Officials say the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Office of Homeland Security.

We're told the retail street value of the drugs is approximately $490,000.

