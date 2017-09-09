Ole Miss defeats UT Martin with record breaking performance from - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss defeats UT Martin with record breaking performance from Shea Patterson

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Ole Miss defeats UT Martin 45-21. Click on the video above for highlights. 

