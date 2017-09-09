UPDATE: Yazoo City boil water notice lifted - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Yazoo City boil water notice lifted

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
YAZOO CITY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A boil water notice that was issued for the entire city of Yazoo City has been lifted. 

The noticed was issued after water samples tested positive for E. Coli and coliform. 

READ MORE: E. coli found in Yazoo City water, entire city under boil water notice

The notice affected more than 11,500 customers. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly