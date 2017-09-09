FIRST ALERT: Irma to make landfall in Florida Sunday, minor impacts locally

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

The First Alert Weather team has been monitoring the tropics closely over the past week, starting with the formation of Irma moving over the west African coast last Monday.



The storm has major several major impacts on the Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles in that time. The category 3 storm is now beginning to make its turn toward the Florida peninsula for a likely landfall by Sunday.



Irma will likely bring major impacts to not just the area the core of the storm passes over, but likely extending much farther than that - that includes heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge all up and down the Florida peninsula.



Locally, we are watching the storm for potential impacts for Mississippi by late Monday through Wednesday - but we will not see the major hurricane such as the Florida peninsula will see over the next 24 - 30 hours.



We expect a quiet start to Monday with clear skies, but clouds will spill in from the east through the latter half of the day. Eventually, rain showers will spill in Monday night and through Tuesday for about half of the area, mainly along and north of I-20. Locally, our impacts from Irma passing to our northeast will be a general inconvenience than anything else with rounds of showers rotating in and an increase in clouds and gusty breezes at times. Most of this will begin exits through Tuesday night, though clouds and some lingering showers will hang around for Wednesday,



Our weather will turn back to more a quintessential September feel through the latter half of the week and into next weekend. Expect sunshine to return with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

