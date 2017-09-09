Pro-life supports mark National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children in Jackson

A memorial service was held in Jackson Saturday as part of the National Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children.

“We wouldn't be here if it wasn't pro-life," said Stacey Sistrunk. "If your parents didn't have respect for your life, you wouldn't be here, or neither of us and this is what we want these kids to know.”

Pro-lifers gathered in Downtown Jackson in prayer, including a church youth group from Mize, Mississippi.

They say it was important to remember and help humanize their aborted brothers and sisters.

“The babies that die from abortion, the don't get a funeral, but today we are going to sing about them and rejoice about their life and pray for the women who have been wounded by abortion,” said Dana Chisholm.

Dana Chisholm is President of Pro-life Mississippi.

She says there have been around 2,000 abortions in the state this past year.

While pro-choice supporters say a woman's health and reproductive decisions should remain legal, the folks at this memorial service disagree.

They will continue pushing to preserve human life.

“I had a pregnancy that I was not happy with," explained Chisholm. "I chose life and it turned about to be my daughter and she has given me three beautiful grandchildren and I realized the decision I made, will change my life.”

