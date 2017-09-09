NSCA South Central Regional Sporting Clay Championship held in Clinton

Shotgun enthusiasts from around the nation have been testing their skills at the NSCA South Central Regional Sporting Clay Championship.

An opportunity that allows not only shotgun shooters from our region the chance to advance to the national competition in San Antonio, Texas, but also those from all over.

This is the first year the shooting event has been held in Mississippi - a location one shooter from Idaho says has been one of his favorite places to visit thus far.

"It's a beautiful place for a regional shoot, great targets and great people," said John Eagle from Cambridge, Idaho.

These types of events draw in over 500 competitors. It's scheduled to wrap up at Providence Hill Farm on Sunday.

