500 Crystal Springs water customers under a boil water order

Posted by Hatton Weeks, News Director
About a fourth of the City of Crystal Springs water customers are under a boil order notice. Water Superintendent Alan Falar said the order impacts about 500 customers. No reason for the notice was given. 

Here is a list of streets under the order:

  • BRADLEY 
  • SOUTH BRADLEY 
  • NORTH BRADLEY 
  • THOMAS 
  • JORDAN 
  • WASHINGTON 
  • EXPERIMENT 
  • EAST LEWIS 
  • GILMORE 
  • KENDAL 
  • YOUNG 
  • REDD LANE 
  • S JACKSON ST. - SOUTH OF KIRK STREET 
  • WILLIAMS ST. 
  • E. PIAZZA ST 
  • W. PIAZZA ST 
  • SIBBIE LN 
  • OSBORNE ST. 
  • SOL ST 
  • W. RAILROAD AVE – SOUTH OF WATER OFFICE 
  • E. RAILROAD AVE – SOUTH OF PIAZZA ST 
  • BELLE ST 
  • MILL ST 
  • CLYDE LN 
  • MILTON LN 
  • ADAM ST 
  • ADAM ST EXT 
  • N. GAGE 
  • S. GAGE 
  • NEWELL 
  • HWY 51 S. - SOUTH OF HORNE ST 
  • LINCOLN ST 
  • EASTER ST 
  • FUNCHESS ST 
  • S. PAT HARRISON 
  • THOMAS CIRCLE 
  • MONROE LN 
  • CEASAR LN 
  • DAVIS LN 
  • AUSTIN CIRCLE 
  • CAMILLA ST 
  • DIAMOND LN 
  • DABNEY LN 

Here are some do's and don'ts to follow during and after boil order notice from the Mississippi Department of Health:

DO NOT

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

  • Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.
  • Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

When your boil-water notice is lifted:

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
    Example:
    • 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
    • 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
    • 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

    Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

  • Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.
  • Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

