500 Crystal Springs water customers under a boil water order

About a fourth of the City of Crystal Springs water customers are under a boil order notice. Water Superintendent Alan Falar said the order impacts about 500 customers. No reason for the notice was given.

Here is a list of streets under the order:

BRADLEY

SOUTH BRADLEY

NORTH BRADLEY

THOMAS

JORDAN

WASHINGTON

EXPERIMENT

EAST LEWIS

GILMORE

KENDAL

YOUNG

REDD LANE

S JACKSON ST. - SOUTH OF KIRK STREET

WILLIAMS ST.

E. PIAZZA ST

W. PIAZZA ST

SIBBIE LN

OSBORNE ST.

SOL ST

W. RAILROAD AVE – SOUTH OF WATER OFFICE

E. RAILROAD AVE – SOUTH OF PIAZZA ST

BELLE ST

MILL ST

CLYDE LN

MILTON LN

ADAM ST

ADAM ST EXT

N. GAGE

S. GAGE

NEWELL

HWY 51 S. - SOUTH OF HORNE ST

LINCOLN ST

EASTER ST

FUNCHESS ST

S. PAT HARRISON

THOMAS CIRCLE

MONROE LN

CEASAR LN

DAVIS LN

AUSTIN CIRCLE

CAMILLA ST

DIAMOND LN

DABNEY LN

Here are some do's and don'ts to follow during and after boil order notice from the Mississippi Department of Health:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER:

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.

Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

When your boil-water notice is lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example: 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Example: Discard any drinks , ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice. Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.

any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water. Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

(in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary. Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred. Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

