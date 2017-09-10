500 Crystal Springs water customers under a boil water order

About a fourth of the City of Crystal Springs water customers are under a boil order notice. Water Superintendent Alan Falar said the order impacts about 500 customers. No reason for the notice was given.
Here is a list of streets under the order:
Here are some do's and don'ts to follow during and after boil order notice from the Mississippi Department of Health:
DO NOT
DO
AND REMEMBER:
Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.
Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.
