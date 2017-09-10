Missing Ole Miss student found safe

Authorities in Oxford found the missing Ole Miss student.

According to Major Jeff McCutchen, Margaux Huff was found and is safe. More information will be released sometime today.

On Sunday, September 10, the Oxford Police Department took a report of two white females who got into an unknown vehicle, possibly a grey Honda Pilot with an unknown tag, with two unknown black men on the Oxford Square around 1:11 a.m.

The women were taken outside the city limits of Oxford into Lafayette County where they got out of the SUV.

Margaux Huff got back into the vehicle and was not heard from again.

A Lafayette County Deputy picked up the second woman on a county road around 2:33 a.m. where Huff was last seen by her friend.

