Oxford Police search for missing Ole Miss student

Authorities in Oxford need help locating a missing girl.

Investigators say Margaux Huff was last seen leaving Highland Square early this morning in a gray Honda Pilot.

They believe the car may have traveled to Panola County.

Oxford Police said they are treating the situation as a missing person. They don't believe it is a kidnapping or runaway at this time.

Police said Huff is an Ole Miss Student.

If you have information, contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.

