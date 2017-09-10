Oxford Police search for missing Ole Miss student - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Oxford Police search for missing Ole Miss student

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WTVA Source: WTVA
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Authorities in Oxford need help locating a missing girl.

Investigators say Margaux Huff was last seen leaving Highland Square early this morning in a gray Honda Pilot.

They believe the car may have traveled to Panola County.

Oxford Police said they are treating the situation as a missing person. They don't believe it is a kidnapping or runaway at this time.

Police said Huff is an Ole Miss Student.

If you have information, contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. Information from WTVA.

Powered by Frankly