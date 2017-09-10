Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 8th)

Scott Central, Provine, St. Joseph, and Jackson Prep are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.
MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE TO VOTE
The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (September 8)
1. Ken Butler pick-six (Scott Central)
- Our first nominee is from our Game of the Week. Scott Central returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the 2nd half at Florence. Ken Butler weaved a maze in one of them for a Rebel score. SC wins 55-27 to start the season 4-0.
WATCH: Game of the Week - Scott Central cruises past Florence 55-27
2. Fred Hunter Jr. TD pass to Shawnell Handy (Provine)
- Nominee number 2 is from a JPS matchup. Provine quarterback Fred Hunter Jr. bought time and cashed in to Shawnell Handy. Handy stretches for the pylon to give the Rams a 21-0 lead. Provine beat Lanier 47-0 to start the season 3-0.
WATCH: Provine blanks Lanier to start season 3-0
3. Hayden Brice 99 yard pick-six (St. Joseph)
- Our third nominee is from a metro rivalry. St. Andrew's was inside the 5, a sure bet to tie the game with St. Joseph. But Hayden Brice intercepts a pass near the goal line, the Bruin cornerback returns it 99 yards for a touchdown. St. Joe wins 29-7 for their 3rd straight victory in the Holy War.
WATCH: Hayden Brice has 99 yd pick six as St. Joseph beats St. Andrew's
4. Maddox Henry one-handed interception (Jackson Prep)
- Our final nominee is from MAIS. Jackson Prep's defense had another dominating performance on Friday. Cornerback Maddox Henry goes one-handed for a Patriot interception. The Patriots blanked Pillow Academy 49-0 to start the season 4-0.
WATCH: Jackson Prep cruises past Pillow 49-0 on homecoming
Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week
1. There's a poll on this page (right side)
2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.
The poll closes Wednesday at 8 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.