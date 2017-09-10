Parts of I-55 north and southbound shut down near Grenada - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Parts of I-55 north and southbound shut down near Grenada

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
GRENADA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Grenada County Sheriff's Department confirms that parts of I-55 north and southbound are closed until further notice. 

According to MHP Troop E in Batesville, I-55 between mile marker 208 and mile marker 220, both north and south sides are closed until further notice. 

Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 51. There is a backup in this area. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

