UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect involved in I-55 standoff has died from self-inflicted gunshot; I-55 reopened

North and southbound lanes of I-55 were shut down for several hours in Grenada as law enforcement handled a standoff involving a man who allegedly kidnapped his wife in Forrest County last week.

The kidnapping suspect, 38-year-old Christopher Paul Dulas, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates Dulas had kidnapped his estranged wife last Thursday and a missing person report was filed with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

An intensive search ensued in the Desoto National Forest where the couple was believed to be.

A Crime Stoppers tip led Grenada County deputies to an RV park in the City of Grenada.

The deputies were able to rescue Dulas’ wife, Angelica, and Dulas fled in a truck pulling a recreational vehicle.

Deputies fired their weapons and Dulas lost control of the vehicle on the northbound entrance ramp to the interstate.

The incident began about 1:15 p.m. Sunday and Dulas killed himself just after 8:00 p.m.

Captain Johnny Poulos with MHP says that Grenada Police requested SWAT assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. They believed Dulas to be armed and dangerous.

This standoff lead to the closure of twelve miles of I-55 Sunday afternoon.

I-55 between the 208MM and the 220MM north and south sides are closed until further notice — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) September 10, 2017

Both north and southbound lanes of I-55 have now reopened.

Southbound I-55 is reopened — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) September 11, 2017

Northbound is now reopened — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) September 11, 2017

Dulas was a United States Army trainer assigned to Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

The investigation is continuing.

