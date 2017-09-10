Mississippi State beats Louisiana Tech, Jeff Barker reports from - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State beats Louisiana Tech, Jeff Barker reports from Ruston

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State beat Louisiana Tech Saturday 57-21.

Click on the video above for a report from Ruston, Louisiana. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly