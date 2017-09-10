Jackson State falls to Tennessee State, Tony Hughes describes th - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State falls to Tennessee State, Tony Hughes describes the heart breaking loss

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON (Mississippi News Now & AP) -

Jackson State lost to Tennessee State on Saturday 17-15.

Click on the video above to hear from head coach Tony Hughes. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly