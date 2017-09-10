Fletcher Cox scoops & scores as Eagles win season opener - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fletcher Cox scoops & scores as Eagles win season opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The 103 Million Dollar Man started 2017 in style. Fletcher Cox had a sack, forced fumble, and a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins 30-17.

Yazoo City's finest turned a potential Redskins go-ahead drive into icing a Eagles victory.

