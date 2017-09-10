Fletcher Cox scoops & scores as Eagles win season opener

The 103 Million Dollar Man started 2017 in style. Fletcher Cox had a sack, forced fumble, and a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins 30-17.

Yazoo City's finest turned a potential Redskins go-ahead drive into icing a Eagles victory.

Fletchhhhhhhh (Pt. 2)



BG with the forced fumble, Fletcher does the rest. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/a9k4cfc5vF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017

