Fletcher Cox scoops & scores as Eagles win season opener

The 103 Million Dollar Man started 2017 in style. Fletcher Cox had a sack, forced fumble, and a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins 30-17.
Yazoo City's finest turned a potential Redskins go-ahead drive into icing a Eagles victory.
Fletchhhhhhhh (Pt. 2)— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017
BG with the forced fumble, Fletcher does the rest. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/a9k4cfc5vF
Fletchhhhhhhh #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/b52Ae5aVSU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017
