The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Nation coming to Starkville

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s traveling college football morning show, will originate from the Junction on Saturday, Sept. 16 prior to Mississippi State’s Southeastern Conference opener against No. 11 LSU.



The show airs live from 9-11 a.m. CT. The “SEC Nation” lineup features former NFL and SEC players Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears, host Laura Rutledge, media personality Paul Finebaum and reporter Lauren Sisler.



It’s the second straight season that “SEC Nation” will originate from the Bulldogs’ SEC home opener. The pit will open at 7:30 a.m. for fans in the Junction. Free t-shirts will be available while supplies last. Two pregame sideline passes will be given to fans who produce the best sign at the show.



“The Paul Finebaum Show” will be held live from 2-6 p.m. Friday from the Junction and feature special guests.



Kickoff for the Bulldogs and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. live on ESPN from Davis Wade Stadium. It is also available on WatchESPN.com or ESPN app. The matchup features two of the league’s top defenses and the SEC’s top scoring offense in MSU, which is averaging 53.0 points per game.



Tickets for the SEC opener are still available at HailState.com/tickets, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Full details on the game, including important stadium policies and a complete A-Z guide, can be found at HailState.com/gameday

