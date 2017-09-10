World War II Veteran back in Jackson after Honor Flight

Eddie Hargro is 94-years-old, a World War 2 Veteran and a Rodney, Mississippi native. He and his wife Naomi just got back from a free weekend trip to Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: WWII vet heads to Washington on Honor Flight

"It was so exciting, oh yeah!" exclaimed Hargro when at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

"Beautiful stuff!" added Naomi Hargro, Eddie's wife. "And you've never seen it before like that."

Robert Baker with the American Legion Riders set up the whole thing with a non-profit called the "Honor Flight" that takes veterans to our nation's capital to see the memorial for the wars they fought in.

"A lot of times we say thank you for your service, and it seems just like words, but here, I don't think there could've been a better way to say thank you for your service, and at the same time give him the opportunity to go out on a high," said Baker.

"It was real exciting, and we drove all around to all the other parts of DC," said Hargro.

Baker's motorcycle group and Jackson police officers escorted the Hargros to and from the airport, and other law enforcement helped them around DC for a non-stop weekend touring the city.

"It was just something that you don't forget," said Mrs. Hargro. "You can't forget that trip, because it's history."

The only thing he feels like he missed out on: "I wanted to talk with the President. I wanted to shake his hand, but we had so much other things that we did," said Mr. Hargro.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.