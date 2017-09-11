Coming up on WLBT: The latest on Irma and Florida impact - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: The latest on Irma and Florida impact

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Irma has been downgraded but the damage left behind in Florida is devastating. We'll tell you how our state is helping out.

We'll have an update on an Ole Miss student that went missing over the weekend. 

The Jackson City Council will hold it's final budget meeting today. We'll have details at the top of the hour. 

See you in 10.

~Joy

