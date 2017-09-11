TRAFFIC: Crash at I-55 NB at Daniel Lake Blvd causing delays

A crash on I-55 NB at Daniel Lake Blvd is causing major traffic delays Monday morning.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

The left lane going northbound on I-55 is blocked just past the Savannah St. exit.

If this is on your regular route to work, we would suggest you go another way to avoid traffic.

We will update as soon as we know more.

