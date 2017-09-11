One seriously injured after wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-55

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
