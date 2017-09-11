One seriously injured after wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-55

All southbound lanes on I-55 are shut down going southbound just past Hwy 463 near Exit 108.

According to Madison PD, multiple cars were involved in this wreck including a tractor trailer.

One person was taken to the local hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of this accident.

Please avoid this area if possible while authorities respond and work to clear the scene.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

