Two injured after wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-55

On Monday at 9:13 am, Madison police responded to a multi-car accident on the southbound side of I-55 at Highway 463.

Officers of the Madison Police Department, as well as the Madison Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene. Investigators say a metal ladder was in the center lane of the interstate and several vehicles had attempted to avoid the ladder.

As a result three vehicles and an 18-wheeler truck collided and the driver of a pick-up truck involved in the crash was ejected from the vehicle.

An occupant of another vehicle was also injured. Both of the injured persons were transported to UMMC.

The owner of the ladder is unknown at this time.

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene and assisted. The investigation into the accident is on-going.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.