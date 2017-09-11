Alcorn State LB Solomon Muhammad named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grambling State senior running back Martez Carter, Alcorn State sophomore linebacker Solomon Muhammad and Prairie View A&M redshirt senior Darius Floyd and redshirt junior Lavell McCullers and were all named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week in week two of the season for their outstanding play.

Defensive

Alcorn State

Solomon Muhammad (LB, SO, Birmingham, Ala.)

For the second straight week, Muhammad stood out for the Alcorn defense. He registered nine tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and a pass break-up in Friday’s 17-10 defeat against FIU at Legion Field. One of his sacks resulted in a second and 35 for the Panthers. Muhammad’s performance came after he tallied a career-high 10 tackles in the season opener.

Offensive

Grambling State

Martez Carter (RB, SR, Monroe, La.)

Carter had 206 total yards of offense in a 23-10 win over Northwestern State on Saturday. He carried the ball 20 times for 138 yards, including a long of 50 yards. His two-yard rushing touchdown gave Grambling State a 7-0 lead just 59 seconds into the game. Carter caught the first pass of the game for 60 yards and finished the night with two receptions for 63 yards.

Specialist

Prairie View A&M

Darius Floyd (WR, R-SR, Franklin, Texas)

Floyd had 208 all-purpose yards in a 44-31 defeat vs. FCS #3 Sam Houston State on Thursday night. The Franklin, Texas native had career highs in kickoff returns (five), kickoff return yards (176) and longest return (85) against the Bearkats. Of his returns, four were 20 plus yards with all four of those returns leading to Panthers touchdown drives. Floyd also rushed two times for 20 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards.

Newcomer

Prairie View A&M

Lavell McCullers (QB, R-JR, Aberdeen, MD)

In first start in a PVAMU uniform, the redshirt junior had 280 total yards and led the Panthers on four scoring drives in a 44-31 defeat against FCS #3 ranked Sam Houston State, three of which were touchdown drives. McCullers also rushed 14 times for 126 yards and one touchdown (one-yard run), and completed 16-of -30 passes for 154 yards.

