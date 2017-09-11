MSU DT Jeffery Simmons named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. The sophomore became the first Bulldog in 8 years to score 2 defensive touchdowns in a game.
His blocked punt and recovery in the end zone sparked a 36-0 MSU run in their 57-21 victory.
VIDEO: Here's the Jeffery Simmons blocked punt that started a 36-0 MSU run in the 1st half. Bulldog defense also forced 2 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/1x2Ppo2Txy— Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) September 10, 2017
Simmons recovered a fumble and returned it 90 yards for another TD in the 3rd quarter. Johnathan Banks was the last Bulldog to score 2 defensive TDs in a game (October 24th, 2009).
