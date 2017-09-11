MSU DT Jeffery Simmons named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MSU DT Jeffery Simmons named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. The sophomore became the first Bulldog in 8 years to score 2 defensive touchdowns in a game.

His blocked punt and recovery in the end zone sparked a 36-0 MSU run in their 57-21 victory.

Simmons recovered a fumble and returned it 90 yards for another TD in the 3rd quarter. Johnathan Banks was the last Bulldog to score 2 defensive TDs in a game (October 24th, 2009).

