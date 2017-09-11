Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson named SEC Offensive Player of the Wee - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
After a record setting performance against UT Martin, Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore threw for 489 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 45-23 victory.

Patterson broke Chad Kelly's 465 yard mark that was set last season.

