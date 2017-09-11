Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
After a record setting performance against UT Martin, Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
The sophomore threw for 489 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 45-23 victory.
Threw for a school-record 489 yards and a career-best 5 TD.@OleMissFB's @SheaPatterson_1 is the #SECFB Offensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/359mon6vz9— SEC (@SEC) September 11, 2017
Patterson broke Chad Kelly's 465 yard mark that was set last season.
VIDEO: Ole Miss surging in 3rd quarter. 3 Rebel touchdowns in 7+ minutes #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/eD1MmhpOts— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 9, 2017
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.