Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

After a record setting performance against UT Martin, Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore threw for 489 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 45-23 victory.

Patterson broke Chad Kelly's 465 yard mark that was set last season.

VIDEO: Ole Miss surging in 3rd quarter. 3 Rebel touchdowns in 7+ minutes #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/eD1MmhpOts — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 9, 2017

