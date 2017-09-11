17-year-old, 7-year-old hospitalized after attempted murder, suicide

Two Osyka children are in the hospital after their mother shot them and killed herself.

According to Pike County Sheriff Cotton, a 7-year-old is in serious condition and a 17-year-old is in stable condition.

At this time, it does not appear that anyone else is involved.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on the way to the scene.

We have a crew en route to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

