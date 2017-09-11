Pike County mother allegedly shoots her two daughters then herself

A mother is dead and two young girls are injured after their mother allegedly shot her daughters, then herself.

Hours after law enforcement cleared the area at 100 5th Street in Osyka, crime scene tape still lined the house.

That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.

"It's hard to absorb all of that at one time," said Latoya Powell, the mother's first cousin.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Pike County Sheriff's Office say a 7-year-old girl is in serious condition, and her 17-year-old sister in stable condition, after their mother allegedly shot them, and then killed herself.

The family is stunned, saying SheQuita Stanciel, the mother, was one of the nicest people you could meet, and they never saw this coming.

"Any day, any time of the day, she's always smiling, and waving, and she's always out in her yard cutting her grass, tending to her yard," said Powell. "She's never showed any type of depression, sadness...She's always smiling, always laughing."

Neighbors say Stanciel has another son in college, who is back home now. The children's grandmother is also alive.

Family says they will come together to raise the children.

"Help take care of them, and help make sure that they finish school, and whatever the case may be, we're gonna make sure that that happens," said Powell.

This is an ongoing story and we will update it as we learn more.

