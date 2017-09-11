Pike County mother who shot daughters left suicide note

A mother is dead and two young girls are injured after their mother allegedly shot her daughters, then herself.

Deputies responded to 5th Street in Osyka, when a woman called saying she "can't do this anymore" and did not want to live any longer. When deputies arrived, Osyka Chief of Police Brian Mullins was leaving the home with a 7-year-old, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Deputies took the child away from Mullins and called an ambulance for the child. A 17-year-old left the home running after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest.

She was also transported by ambulance to Southwest Regional Medical Center.

After clearing the home, deputies noticed the mother, SheQuita Stanciel, laying upright in the master bedroom with a single gunshot to the chest.

Stanciel was pronounced dead by Corner Percy Pittman once he arrived on scene.

MBI assisted the Pike County Sheriff Department with the investigation.

Chief Mullins' knowledge of the family helped control the incident as family members arrived on scene. Mullins was also very emotional because he knew the family.

It appears that Stanciel planned the incident. She asked the girls to stay home from school and they agreed.

Stanciel left behind a suicide note describing her intentions.

The family is stunned, saying SheQuita Stanciel was one of the nicest people you could meet and they never saw this coming.

"Any day, any time of the day, she's always smiling, and waving, and she's always out in her yard cutting her grass, tending to her yard," said Latoya Powell, the mother's first cousin. "She's never showed any type of depression, sadness...she's always smiling, always laughing."

Neighbors say Stanciel has another son in college, who is back home now. The children's grandmother is also alive.

Family says they will come together to raise the children.

"Help take care of them, and help make sure that they finish school, and whatever the case may be, we're gonna make sure that that happens," said Powell.

Hours after law enforcement cleared the area, crime scene tape still lined the house. That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.

"It's hard to absorb all of that at one time," said Powell.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Pike County Sheriff's Office say the 7-year-old girl is in serious condition, and her 17-year-old sister in stable condition.

This is an ongoing story and we will update it as we learn more.

